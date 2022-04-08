हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia smashes 12 off last 2 balls to guide GT to thrilling win vs PBKS

Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant 96 but it the limelight was stolen by Rahul Tewatia in the end as Gujarat Titans clinched a thrilling win over Punjab Kings in Match 16 of IPL 2022. 

IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia smashes 12 off last 2 balls to guide GT to thrilling win vs PBKS
Source: Twitter

Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant 96 but it the limelight was stolen by Rahul Tewatia in the end as Gujarat Titans clinched a thrilling win over Punjab Kings in Match 16 of IPL 2022. 

Needed 12 off the last 2 balls, Tewatia smashed two back to back sixes off the bowling Odean Smith to take GT to their third consecutive win. 

Sent in to bat, Liam Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9.

In reply, Gill smashed 96 off 59 balls. He shared a 101-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudarsan (35) before Rahul Tewatia (13 off 3) finished off the match with two consecutive sixes.

For the Titans, star spinner Rashid Khan (3/22) snared three wickets, while medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (2/37), who is making his IPL debut, accounted for two Punjab batters.

Mohammed Shami (1/36), Hardik Pandya (1/36) and Lockie Ferguson (1/33) claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 64, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rashid Khan 3/22)

Gujarat Titans 190 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarsan 35; Kagiso Rabada 2/35).

