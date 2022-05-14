Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a heavy defeat of 54 runs against Punjab Kings in the 60th match of IPL 2022 at Barebone Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. RCB's poor bowling, followed by a below-par batting display let them down in the game. Captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell needed to score big in order to chase 210 but that did not happen.

During the game against PBKS, RCB's Rajat Patidar smashed a 102m six against Harpreet Brar. The ball went far into the stand and hit an elderly fan's head. The incident took place in the ninth over, Bangalore were falling behind in the game, thus Patidar decided to up the run rate by hitting big shots. He danced down the track on the fourth ball of the Brar's over and smashed it for a six down the ground. The ball went on to hit the roof of the stand and on its way down landed on the head of a viewer. As the ball had hit the roof first there was no severe injury.

After Match No. 60 of the #TATAIPL 2022, here's how the Points Table looks #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/tCYVb2Z47g — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2022

What RCB need to qualify for playoffs?

With the defeat against PBKS, RCB need to win their last league match against table topper Gujarat Titans to get to the magic figure of 16 points. Their NRR is -0.323, thus it is almost impossible that they will qualify with 14 points. RR, DC, PBKS and SRH are fighting for two spots in the playoffs and all of the teams have better NRR than RCB. Faf du Plessis' side will take on GT on May 19 in a do-or-die situation.