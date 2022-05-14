Australia pacer Jos Hazelwood has been exceptional for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Hazelwood turned RCB's bowling into a world-class lineup. He has 13 wickets in nine games so far. However, it was a bad day at the office for the Aussie cricketer as he was smashed for 64 runs in his quota of four over by Punjab Kings batsmen in the 60th match of IPL 2022 at the Barebone Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Josh could not take a single wicket in the game and leaked runs at an economy of 16. With this, he claimed an unwanted record of bowling the worst spell by an overseas bowler in the history of IPL.

Worst spell by overseas pacers in an IPL innings

0/64 - Josh Hazlewood vs PBKS- 2022

0/63 - Marco Jansen vs GT- 2022

0/62 - Michael Neser vs RCB- 2013

0/61 - Lungi Ngidi vs MI- 2021.

Hazlewood bowled four while M Siraj bowled two overs in the match. The duo gave away 100 runs in six overs. Hazlewood also clamied worst figures by an RCB bowler in the history of IPL. He broke the record held by his countrymate, Shane Watson.

Worst bowling figures for RCB in IPL history

64 - Jos Hazlewood vs PBKS (2022)*

61 - Shane Watson vs SRH (2016)

61 - Tim Southee vs KRR (2019)

Josh will look to turn things around in RCB's do-or-die match against Gujarat Titans on May 19. RCB are placed at the number four spot in the points table but they only have one game left to achieve 16 points mark.