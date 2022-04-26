Riyan Parag proved to be a lone warrior for RR as his unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls helped Rajasthan Royals to set a modest 144/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (April 26).

Notably, Parag tore into Harshal Patel in the final over of RR's innings, heaving through deep square leg for four followed by two sixes to accumulate 18 runs from the last over.

However, things got ugly when Parag and Patel got into a heated argument after the 20th over. The RR batter was walking back to the pavilion but he turned around in between and started having words with Harshal Patel, who was held back by a member of the RR support staff. The reason behind the verbal duel is unknown, but the video of the incident is going viral. Watch it here:

Talking about the match, on a pitch that was offering some help to bowlers, Rajasthan's batters struggled to get going for a big score. But Parag held firm at one end and exploded, in the end, to lend some respectability to Rajasthan's score and give his bowlers something to bowl at.

Parag produced some eye-catchy shots, like whipping Shahbaz Ahmed over long-on for a six, followed by a four in the 11th over; hammering Josh Hazlewood flat over extra cover for six in the 19th over.

Parag finished off the innings by muscling a pull over deep mid-wicket to get his best-ever score in IPL. The 18-run final over was a rare blip in a flawless bowling performance from Bangalore, with Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga picking two wickets each.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parang 56 not out, Sanju Samson 27; Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23) against Royal Challengers Bangalore