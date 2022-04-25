हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma pens HEARTFELT message for fans as Mumbai Indians' poor for continues

Rohit Shrma is also having an off time with the bat as he has only scored 153 runs in eight games.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma pens HEARTFELT message for fans as Mumbai Indians&#039; poor for continues
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Source: Twitter)

Following a dismal show in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude to the well-wishers and said many sporting giants have gone through such phases.

MI is currently having the worst run in the history of IPL. The five-time champions have faced defeat in all the eight matches they have played so far.

"We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment.

Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," tweeted Rohit Sharma.

The MI skipper is also having an off time with the bat as he has only scored 153 runs in eight games.

On Sunday, Mumbai suffered their eighth defeat of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants, after KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 and Krunal Pandya's three-wicket haul guided their side to a 36-run win.

MI are next scheduled to clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Mumbai IndiansRohit SharmaIPL
Next
Story

Jasprit Bumrah is LESS threatening than Shaheen Afridi: Ex-Pakistan cricketer makes BIG statement

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Center banned 16 Youtube channels for spreading fake news