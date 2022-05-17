हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: SRH beat MI, end 5-match losing streak, keep playoff hopes alive

MI captain Rohit Sharma struck 48 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan made 43 off 34

Source: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday (May 17). Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 193 for six. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg made 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22.

Ramandeep Singh was the most successful bowler for MI, taking three wickets for 20 runs in three overs at the Wankhede Stadium. In reply, MI captain Rohit Sharma struck 48 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan made 43 off 34.

Then, Tim David smashed his way to 46 off just 18 balls before MI finished at 190 for seven. Among SRH bowlers, pacer Umran Malik picked up 3/23.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20).

Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).

