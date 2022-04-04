IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar makes BIG statement, says 'LSG can easily post 200-plus if...'

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes Lucknow Super Giants' skipper K.L Rahul has all the shots in his book and if he gets going till the 15-16th over, then LSG can easily post a 200-plus score on the board.

"Rahul is not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

In their first match against Chennai Super Kings on April 1, Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock raised 99 for the opening wicket, which in the end proved a good platform for Evin Lewis (55 of 23), Deepak Hooda (13 off 8) and Ayush Badoni (19 of 9) to guide Lucknow Super Giants over the line for their maiden win in IPL.

Praising the stylish right-handed batsman, Gavaskar said Rahul can play the finisher's role for his team as well in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well," Gavaskar said.