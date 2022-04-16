Kolkata Knight Riders were looking to join Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL 2022 points table but a massive seven-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad meant that they have slipped from 2nd to 4th place on the Points Table on Friday (April 15). SRH posted their third successive win to join five other teams on 6 points from 5 matches – including KKR.

SRH, however, remain in the 7th spot due to a poor NRR of -0.196 but a win with more than two overs to spare against KKR was a big boost to their run-rate. KKR also have six points but they have played in six matches so far and have a NRR of 0.223.

Points table after SRH vs KKR clash...

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are the only side not have won a single game in IPL 2022 so far. They will be facing Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday (April 16) hoping to get their first win of the tournament.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (272 runs)

RR opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the run-scoring charts, notching up 272 runs in 5 matches at an average of 68 and strike-rate of 152.8. Buttler smashed 54 off 24 balls against GT with three sixes and eight fours.

GT captain Hardik Pandya rose to 2nd spot in the Orange Cap race with his second successive fifty-plus score in IPL 2022. Hardik top-scored with 87 off 52 balls with 4 sixes and 8 fours to power his team to 192/4 after batting first.

The GT all-rounder now has 228 runs in 5 matches at an average of 76 and strike-rate of 136.5. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube slipped to third place and has scored 207 runs in 5 matches at an average of 51.75 and strike-rate of 176.9.

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell moved up to 9th place with his unbeaten 49-run knock against SRH. Russell now has 179 runs in 6 matches at a strike-rate of 179 with one fifty.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (12 wickets)

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 12 wickets so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan zoomed into second place on Friday night, claiming 3/37 against KKR.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan now has 11 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 15.45. KKR pacer Umesh Yadav failed to add to his wickets tally and slipped to third spot. Umesh now has 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 16.3.