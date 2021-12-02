हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer grateful to Kolkata Knight Riders after India debut, says THIS

Venkatesh Iyer thanked the Kolkata Knight Riders management for giving him the opportunity to play in the IPL 2021 season and said that KKR introduced him to the world of top-level cricket.

IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer grateful to Kolkata Knight Riders after India debut, says THIS
Venkatesh Iyer. (Source: Twitter)

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer said that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has played a vital role in him wearing the Indian jersey. KKR has retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer for the upcoming IPL.

"I am really happy to be back, KKR is the franchise that gave me my big break and introduced me to the world of cricket. I am extremely grateful to KKR management for putting their faith in me. I feel at home being a part of KKR, the franchise has played a very vital role in me adorning the blues. I am looking forward to playing at Eden gardens, it's always special to be there and to play in front of a packed crowd," said Venkatesh Iyer as per an official KKR release.

Meanwhile, spinner Varun Chakravarthy also thanked the franchise for the support and retaining him ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season."It feels great to be a part of KKR again, the administration has been very supportive and they are a great bunch of people. I am really excited this time as we will be playing at Eden Gardens with all our fans supporting us and I hope that we will make them proud," said Varun Chakravarthy.

Speaking on player retention, Venky Mysore MD and CEO, KKR said, "We are really pleased retaining Sunil, Andre, Varun and Venkatesh, they are truly special and will form a good nucleus for us to build on for the next three seasons ahead. I want to thank the entire squad that was a part of the KKR journey during 2021, it was an amazing collective effort to create a comeback that is one of its kind in the history of IPL. We hope that it will be the foundation for better performances going ahead," he added.

