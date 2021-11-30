IPL 2022: KL Rahul & Rashid Khan could be banned for one year amid retention, here’s why

The IPL 2022 Retention is all set to take place on Tuesday, November 30, where all eight franchises will submit their list of players they want to retain. Most of the teams have been making last-ditch efforts to keep players of their choice in the lead-up to the mega auction next year.

However, ahead of the IPL 2022 retention, star players – KL Rahul and Rashid Khan could face a one-year ban for being in contact with other franchise.

According to an InsideSport report, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have complained to BCCI about the new franchise Lucknow for 'pursuing & poaching' KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their respective teams. The report states that the Indian board is now looking into the complaints.

“We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team. We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

It is time to find out who is being retained ahead of the mega #IPLAuction! Catch the #VIVOIPLRetentionLive updates and news as they break: Nov 30, 9:30 PM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ziB1FQBDw6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 29, 2021

The RPSG-backed new Lucknow franchise reportedly offered the hefty amount of Rs 20 Crore to KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings, while they also extended Rs 16 Crore offer to Rashid Khan to join their side. Moreover, SRH are willing to retain the Afghan spinner but didn’t want to pay more than Rs 12 crore. Rashid Khan currently gets Rs 9 crore while Rahul gets Rs 11 crore.

Notably, if the accusations are found to be true then Rahul and Rashid can face a ban of one year for breaking the protocols of the T20 League. Interestingly, in 2010, Ravindra Jadeja was suspended for a season over being in contact with other franchises while still under contract with Rajasthan Royals.

“Poaching of players is not right in football and the same goes for cricket. I understand the new teams will be eager to get the best players but offering insane sums only contributes to disrespecting the existing teams. KL Rahul has been a valuable player and manipulating him to leave the team is not right,” a franchise official told InsideSport.

“See, it’s obviously unfair. Till November 30, the players are under our contract and we have the right to negotiate and no one else as per BCCI guidelines. Hence, it is illegal as per the IPL charter. But it is not just about the new franchises. In the past as well, many of our players were approached during the break or before an auction but this time with three first picks, it makes the job difficult for us. We can only hope that BCCI will make stricter guidelines and penalties in such instances for not just the player but also the franchise,” said another franchise official.