IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli and other RCB players' reactions go VIRAL after MI beat DC - WATCH

Interestingly, as soon as the Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals, RCB players including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and staff members went berserk in their team hotel and were seen celebrating wildly in a video shared by the franchise on social media.

RCB batter Virat Kohli celebrates after MI beat DC (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the fourth playoffs spot in the IPL 2022 points table after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (May 21). With the five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2022. 

Bangalore went past Delhi and now have a clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday in Kolkata.

Interestingly, as soon as the Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals, RCB players including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and staff members went berserk in their team hotel and were seen celebrating wildly in a video and pics shared by the franchise on social media. "Thank you Mumbai," Kohli can be heard saying in the video as he expressed his gratitude for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Kohli also shared a fun pic with Glenn Maxwell and Du Plessis after MI's victory.

Also, RCB thanked their former player Tim David, who is now part of Mumbai Indians, for hitting 34 runs off just 11 balls with the help of two boundaries and four sixes to take the game out of DC's grasp.

Notably, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team and last team to do so.

Well-paced knocks by Mumbai Indians batters helped them in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets.

The equation was simple for the Challengers. And they could sail through as Rohit Sharma-led side crushed the hopes of Delhi Capitals in the last league game for the two sides. 

