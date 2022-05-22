हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Playoffs confirmed: RCB to face LSG in Eliminator, GT to clash with RR in Qualifier 1

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on May 24 and 25 respectively at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Qualifier 2 and the final of the IPL 2022 will be held on May 27 and 29 respectively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.

IPL 2022 Playoffs confirmed: RCB to face LSG in Eliminator, GT to clash with RR in Qualifier 1
File image (Source: IPL/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the fourth playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League 2022 points table after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

With the five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2022. Bangalore went past Delhi and now have a clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team and last team to do so. GT and RR will face each other in Qualifier 1 as they finished as the top two teams in the points table in the league stage.

Well-paced knocks by Mumbai Indians batters helped them in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets.

The equation was simple for the Challengers. And they could sail through as Rohit Sharma-led side crushed the hopes of Delhi Capitals in the last league game for the two sides.

It is worth noting that Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on May 24 and 25 respectively at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Qualifier 2 and the final of the IPL 2022 will be held on May 27 and 29 respectively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.

