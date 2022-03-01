IPL 2022: Why RCB is delaying in announcing Virat Kohli’s successor as captain, check captains of DC, CSK, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, MI, PBKS, RR

We are just a few weeks away from match No. 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on March 26 and out of the 10 teams only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are still undecided about their new captain. Virat Kohli had announced his decision to quit RCB captaincy at the end of IPL 2021.

With Punjab Kings also appointing Mayank Agarwal as the new captain on Monday (February 28), RCB are the only remaining franchise among the 10 team without a captain for the IPL 2022 season. After the IPL 2022 mega auction last month, RCB have the option of picking from Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Kartik as possible replacement for Virat Kohli.

“You will have the name soon. Sanjay, Mike and the owners had a meeting and we will announce the name soon. There are a few kinks still to be worked out,” an RCB source close to the development told InsideSport website.

Sanjay Bangar's coaching career took off, thanks to the IPL, and he talks about the journey, how he coaches the big stars like Virat Kohli, and much more, only on the #RCBPodcast powered by @KotakBankLtd. Listen to the full episode.https://t.co/bixXHIUKAq#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/aTYgzWYHEI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 28, 2022

Both Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both have captaincy experience, RCB team management could have put their faith behind the Australian over the South African. However, Maxwell won’t be available for the RCB till at least April 6 as he will be joining the team late due to his marriage to fiancé Vini Raman later this month.

The RCB team management also discussed Dinesh Karthik’s name. He played for RCB in 2015 and has led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past.

“Look, we have plenty of options and all are very able captains. Dinesh knows Kohli and RCB well. Maxy has been with us for a year now and Faf was a fantastic leader of South Africa. But we have to decide who is best for us,” the RCB source added.

IPL 2022 captains:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rishabh Pant

Gujarat Titans (GT) – Hardik Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Shreyas Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – KL Rahul

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Mayank Agarwal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Kane Williamson