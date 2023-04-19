IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Has Inherited The Temperament Of Father Sachin Tendulkar, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has managed to impress everyone in his short stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun picked up his maiden wicket in IPL 2023, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final over.

The 14-run win over SRH was MI’s third win on the trot in IPL 2023 lifting them to sixth place on the points table. Arjun Tendulkar received a glowing compliment from former India opener Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar spotted the similarities between Arjun and his legendary dad Sachin Tendulkar and even termed the junior Tendulkar as a thinking cricketer.

“Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It's always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

That moment when Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden #TATAIPL wicket __#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/jnwnsfvXlo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch believes the young ‘Turks’ in the Mumbai Indians squad are standing up in the absence of big stars which is always a good sign for any team. “The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now,” Finch said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan seems mighty impressed with the way Cameron Green is shaping up in the ongoing IPL 2023. “Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He’s a talented player and we are going to more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day,” Irfan Pathan said.

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in IPL 2023 on Wednesday night. The Sanju Samson-led side is on a roll and is currently seated at the top of the team standings with four wins in five games.

Shimron Hetmyer played one of his best knocks of the season by helping Rajasthan Royals pull off an incredible run chase against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Lauding Hetmyer for his match-winning knock in Ahmedabad, Gavaskar stated the West Indies batter should come higher in the batting order.

“Shimron Hetmyer has been labelled as a finisher by Rajasthan Royals but I strongly believe he should also be allowed to bat higher in the batting order. If he gets to face more balls he can end up scoring more runs and playing more match-winning knocks for his team,” Gavaskar felt.