WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Picks Up Maiden Wicket In IPL, Reveals His Plan For Final Over In Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians Clash

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar finally made his much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the last match of Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend. Left-arm pace bowling all-rounder Arjun had to wait till his second match – in fact last over of that match – to pick up his maiden wicket in IPL 2023.

Arjun, who was given the task to defend 20 runs in final over of the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match, bowled brilliantly and managed to dismiss Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2 to finish off the game and ensure a 14-run win for five-time IPL champions MI. The MI left-arm pacer bowled a delivery which went across SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar who had a swipe at it only to spoon it up to MI skipper Rohit Sharma to the delight of Arjun Tendulkar and the entire MI team.

Arjun Tendulkar later revealed that his plan was to bowl wide to the SRH batters in the final over, so that they attempted to hit towards the longer boundary. “My plan was to just bowl wide and get the batsmen hitting into the longer side. I was itching to bowl, yes. I love bowling and happy to bowl any time. We (father Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk a lot about cricket. We talk tactics and plans. I just focused on my release and the lengths I want to bowl. If it swings, it is a bonus; if it doesn’t, so be it,” Arjun Tendulkar said in post-match presentation.

Cameron Green’s fifty followed by Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla’s brilliant spells helped Mumbai Indians (MI) clinch a 14-run win as they bundled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 178 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. For MI, Behrendorff, Meredith and Chawla bagged two wickets each while Arjun Tendulkar bagged his maiden IPL wicket.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored for SRH with 48 of 41 while Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire knock of 36 in 16 balls. Arjun sealed the win with his first IPL wicket, making it three wins in a row for Mumbai Indians.

(with ANI inputs)