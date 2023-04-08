'DRS Means Dhoni Review System,' Fans React As MSD Prizes Suryakumar Yadav Out In MI vs CSK Clash

MS Dhoni was once again on the money in the recent IPL clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Dhoni took a DRS call against the umpire's decision when Suryakumar Yadav was batting against Mitchell Santner. No one expected it to be out but MS Dhoni was the only one on the field who knew it was out as he straight away took the review without wasting a single second.

Dhoni was even caught on camera telling the CSK spinner that Suryakumar Yadav is 'out' as soon as he took the review. Fans on social media could not keep calm and the old trend called 'Dhoni review system' was trending on social media once again with fan reactions. (EXPLAINED: Why David Warner Was Given Not Out Even When Yashasvi Jaiswal Took A Clean Catch - Watch)

Coming in to bat at number 3, Suryakumar Yadav was trapped by Dhoni and co cheaply as he could only score 1 run off the 2 balls he faced. His bad form continued this season because of the fox-like strategy from the CSK captain and his spinners.

Dhoni review system they said, very well said. #MIvsCSKpic.twitter.com/FEPuh8qSEi — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 8, 2023

"When Dhoni says out there's nothing to look back" Dhoni Review System strikes again pic.twitter.com/XAbtPwGarP — (@katthikathir) April 8, 2023

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians batting lineup collapsed in front of an experienced spin attack of CSK led by Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner. Jadeja and Santner were on song in the clash against MI even after losing their main pacer Deepak Chahar due to injury after just 1 over of the innings.