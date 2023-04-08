LIVE Updates | MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MI Look For First Season
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MI look for their first win of the season against long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings
Trending Photos
Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at their home ground Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai. MI are playing their second game after almost a week and they must be recharged to take on a tough opponent. On the other hand, this is CSK's third game in the season. They have won and lost a game each. MI, who are traditionally the slow starters, are still looking for their first win of the season.
MI vs CSK is also hailed as the 'El Clasico' of IPL because of their strong rivalry. MI have won the title five number of times while CSK have won four IPL titles. In what could be MS Dhoni's last IPL, he aims to win the record-equallying fifth trophy before bidding good bye to the fans. Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer will be key players for MI while Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ben Stokes will hold the key for CSK's success in this game.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match HERE.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Mumbai look for their 1st win
Mumbai Indians began their season with a loss to RCB. They now play their first home game and it happens to be against their long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings. Expect a close contest as the two sides have played many classics in the past. MI aim for their first win to get things going in the tournament.
MI s CSK LIVE Updates: It's time for IPL's 'El Clasico'
IPL's greatest rivarly will be reginited tonight when MI take on CSK in match 12 of IPL 2023. Welcome to our coverage of the game that starts at 7.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
More Stories