IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Sends Warning To Dhoni's CSK Ahead Of Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill recently did something not many batters have been able to do in recent years, he took away the spotlight from Virat Kohli who scored back-to-back hundreds for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Gill himself did the same but on the way he also ended RCB's campaign as he helped GT chase their target of 198 in just 19.1 overs on Sunday.

"I know my game... for any player it's important to know who you are," said Gill after the game. Notably, he has a good chance to will the 'Orange Cap' as he sits with 680 runs in the number 2 position behind Faf du Plessis with 730.

IPL 2023: Gill Vs Chahar To Dube vs Rashid; Key Battles To Look Out For In CSK Vs GT Match - In Pic

"The new ball was holding on a bit. It was getting wet due to the dew. I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way," he added.

He was also confident about GT's bowling attack and suggested that his team has high-quality bowlers to challenge CSK at their home ground (Chepauk) while talking about the pitch.

"I think we have a great bowling attack for that (Chennai) wicket. It's going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. Hopefully, we'll make it to the final for the second time," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about his century, the player of the match said, "It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one. Thankfully, it's working out for me in the business end. You have to keep applying yourself, that's important."

Besides Gill, GT skipper Hardik Pandya also lauded his teammates for the "calmness" in the dugout.

"The calmness which the boys had was terrific. We wanted to keep the momentum going. We have ticked a lot of boxes." On Gill, the captain said, "He knows when he plays those cricketing shots, it's a different Shubman Gill. He doesn't give any chance and that gives confidence to the other batter as well."

He added, "We would have taken 197 at the start, but we didn't bowl well. Special innings from Kohli, but we went too early for the death overs."