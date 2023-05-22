LIVE Updates | CSK Vs GT, Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Live Score: MS Dhoni Vs Hardik Pandya

Four-time former winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023’s Qualifier 1 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The winner of this clash will move straight into the IPL 2023 Final which will take place on Sunday.

The losing side will get another chance to book their final berth but they will have to await the winner of Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, to play in the Qualifier 2 on Friday. GT are the team in form led by opener Shubman Gill, who is coming into this match with back-to-back hundreds this season.

Hardik Pandya’s side topped the league stage points table, winning 10 out of the 14 matches they place. MS Dhoni and CSK will also be pumped up after returning to the Playoffs stage for the 11th time in their history – having missed out only twice back in 2020 and 2022.

