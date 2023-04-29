IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Troll Punjab Police After Thumping Win Over PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) displayed an all-round show vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) to win their fifth match of the season. K Rahul flopped but other raised their game to help LSG put up a strong show in this away game at Mohali. After being asked to bat first by Punjab, Rahul departed early but Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran smashed their way out of the bad start. Their collective brilliance took LSG to 257 for 5 in 20 overs, which is the second-highest total ever recorded in IPL.

Punjab batting flopped too

Punjab Kings bowlers suffered in the hands of the LSG batters but even the batters did not perform. Shikhar Dhawan (1 off 2), Prabhsimran Singh (9 off 13), Liam Livingstone (23 off 14), Sam Curran (21 off 11) had poor day in the office. Atharva Taide did smash some boundaries to reach a 36-ball 66 but that was enough alone to help PBKS beat LSG. Punjab were eventually bowled out for 201 in 19.5 overs.

LSG troll Pubjab Police

LSG did not miss the chance to troll the Punjab Kings after the players delivered a thumping win over the home team. LSG tagged Punjab Police's official twitter account. LSG posted a photo of a PBKS batter's middle stump going for a walk with caption: "Hey, @PunjabPoliceInd. This is awkward..."



Take a look at the trolling below:

Lucknow's next assignment

Lucknow have now found momentum into the game. They avenged the two-run loss to Punjab with a dominant win pn Friday. But they cannot take a sigh of relief yet. They have jumped to second in the points table but consistency is important. Their next two games are also at home and the Rahul-led would aim to continue the winning run.

LSG next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1 after which they play MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at home. LSG's next two games will be away fixtures vs Gujarat Titans (May 7) and Sunrisers Hyderabad May 13). LSG will end group stage a home with games against Mumbai Indians (May 16) and Kolkata Knight Riders (May 20).