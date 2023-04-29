IPL 2023: Stat Proves Lucknow Super Giants Bat Well When KL Rahul Scores 20 Runs Or Less

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul is struggling to get going in the Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023). His struggle is two-way. His failures to score big consistently aside, even when Rahul bats well, he does it with a low strike rate and that affects LSG's quest to post big score. Against Punjab Kings, the LSG captain, it appeared, wanted to fix this issue in his game and smashed Kagiso Rabada fo a maximum over the long off. However, Rabada cut short his innings on the next ball. Rahul scored just 12 off 9 balls. However, LSG went on to put up 257 for 5 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni and Kyle Mayers went on a boundary-hitting spree as LSG recorded the second-highest total in IPL history.

Rahul's big scores are inversely proportional to LSG's big score

A telling stat on KL Rahul's poor strike rate is going viral on the internet which states that whenever KL does well with the bat, his team puts up low scores on the board. The stats states that whenever Rahul has scored more than 20 runs, LSG have fared poorly on scoreboard. The best total put up by LSG when Rahul scored more than 20 is 154 for 7 in 20 overs. But every time Rahul scored less than 20, LSG put on a total of nearly 200.

LSG's totals and KL Rahul's score this season:



257 vs PBKS - Rahul 12 (9)

213 vs RCB - Rahul 18 (20)

205 vs CSK - Rahul 20 (18)

193 vs DC - Rahul 8 (12)



159 vs PBKS - Rahul 74 (56)

154 vs RR - Rahul 39 (32)

128 vs GT - Rahul 68 (61)

127 vs SRH - Rahul 35 (31)#LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/qHSkgroJVt April 28, 2023

LSG's totals this season:

When KL Rahul scored more than 20 runs

127/5 (16 overs), 159/8, 154/7, 128/7

When KL Rahul scored 20 or less

193/6, 205/7, 213/9, 257/5

The above-mentioned stat on Rahul shows mirror to management of LSG as well as Rahul. Previously, Rahul has said that he finds the strike rate a bit overrated on T20 cricket. Since taking over as captain in IPL, earlier with Punja Kings and now with LSG, Rahul has loved to play the anchor role for the teams. However, his ploy has not necessarily always worked.

Super Giants on the Points Table

LSG have jumped to second spot in the points table courtesy big win over PBKS. The fact that they scripted a 56-run win over Punjab means their Net Run Rate (NRR) has got a massive boost too. All the top four teams in the standings - Rajasthan Royals, LSG, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings - have 10 points and what differentiates them is their NRR.