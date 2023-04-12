IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Leader: Mumbai Indians Rise To 8th With 1st Win, David Warner In 2nd Place

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians finally moved out of the bottom of the IPL 2023 table with their first win of the season, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma’s side now have 2 points from three matches but their NRR of -0.879 put them above Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have a NRR of -1.502.

David Warner’s DC are now the bottom-placed side in the IPL 2023 Points and remain the only team without a win so far this season. The Delhi side have now lost four successive matches this year.

IPL 2023 Points Table - Mumbai Indians finally with a point.



There was no change at the top of the table as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remain at number one with 3 wins in 4 matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR) can also join them on 3 wins and move to the top in the Points Table if they can defeat MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match No. 17 at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are in third and fourth position respectively. CSK are just outside the top 4, but a win on Wednesday night can take them right to the top of the table.

David Warner in 2nd in Orange Cap race

DC skipper Warner notched up his third fifty in four innings to move to the second place in the run-getter’s list in IPL 2023. Warner now has 209 runs in 4 matches at an average of 52.25 but comes at a very modest strike-rate of 114.83. Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead the Orange Cap standings with 225 in 3 matches with 2 fifties and a best of 99 not out.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is in third place with 189 runs in 3 matches at a strike-rate of 161.53. Young MI batter Tilak Varma moved up to 7th place with another impressive innings against DC on Tuesday night. Tilak now has 147 runs in 3 matches.

Mark Wood leads Purple Cap race

There was no change at the top in the Purple Cap race with LSG pacer Mark Wood leading the way with 9 wickets in 3 matches. RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan are second and third respectively with 8 wickets each.

There are five bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Sunil Narine, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh – who have claimed six wickets in IPL 2023 so far.