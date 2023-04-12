IPL 2023: David Warner Loses Cool At Lalit Yadav As Delhi Capitals Lose 4th Successive Match, WATCH

Delhi Capitals continued their disastrous run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, losing a last-ball thriller to Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. It was DC skipper David Warner’s fourth successive loss in IPL 2023 and the Australian opener was earlier seen venting off his frustration at youngster Lalit Yadav while he struggled to score a half-century.

Warner scored his third fifty in four innings in IPL 2023 but it was another painfully slow innings as he only managed 51 off 47 balls. The DC captain failed to find his rhythm on a surface on which all-rounder Axar Patel blasted his maiden IPL fifty off 22 balls.

Warner, in fact, got a reprieve when MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla dropped him in the 12th over of the innings and immediately after the catch the DC skipper wanted to sneak a single. However, Lalit Yadav at the other end wasn’t aware to the situation and Warner was seen losing his cool at the youngster and giving him an earful.

WATCH David Warner lose his cool at Lalit Yadav HERE…

MI, meanwhile, rode on skipper Rohit Sharma’s fifty to notch up their first win of IPL 2023 to beat the Capitals by six wickets off the final delivery. “You look at the last three IPL games we have witnessed, they have been amazing. We were at the wrong end of it today, but the guys were fantastic,” Warner said at the post-match presentation.

DC skipper praised his pacers Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman for giving his team a chance with their exceptional bowling in the death overs after Rohit’s fifty.

“Rohit played a fantastic knock at the top of the order. Nortje is world-class and that's what we expect from him, Mustafiz too. Timmy David was on the wrong side of it, so I tried to keep it at stump-height,” Warner added.

The Australia opener felt that teammate and vice-captain Axar Patel should be batting in the top 4 with his current form with the willow. “I think from the last three games, we've some positives but we shouldn't lost wickets in clumps. Axar should bat in the top four the way he is striking the ball. From the last three games we have played, there are a lot of positives,” the DC skipper said.