IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Gujarat Titans Extend Lead At Top, Mohammad Shami Back At No 1

Defending champions Gujarat Titans extended their lead at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table with a massive 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, Rajasthan Royals remained in 4th position after they were stunned by 9th placed Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in second match of Sunday.

With GT’s Sundar evening win, Hardik Pandya’s side now have 16 points from 11 matches while LSG remain in third spot with 11 points from 11 matches with 1 match washed out. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in second place currently with 13 points from 11 matches.

The battle for the four spots gets even more interesting



At the end of Match 52 of #TATAIPL 2023, here's how the Points Table stands!



Which position is your favourite team on currently?

Sanju Samson’s RR remained in 4th position with 10 points from 11 matches. They are one of three other sides with 10 points including Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS can move up on the Points Table as they take on 8th placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday night.

SRH rose to 9th place on the Points Table, moving Delhi Capitals to the last place. Aiden Markram’s side now have 9 points from 10 matches – same as KKR and DC.

Faf du Plessis holds on to Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to hold on to the Orange Cap with 511 runs in 10 matches with 5 fifties so far. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remained in second spot with 477 runs in 11 matches after scoring 35 against SRH in Jaipur.

GT opener Shubman Gill has zoomed up to third spot with his unbeaten 94 against LSG on Sunday. Gill now has 469 runs in 11 matches with 4 fifties so far. IPL 2022’s Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler has also climbed to 6th spot, getting back into form – scoring 95 against SRH on Sunday night.

@faf1307 dons the @aramco Orange cap at the end of Match 52 of #TATAIPL 2023



Meanwhile @MdShami11 is leading the wicket-tally & is the @aramco Purple Cap holder

LSG opener Kyle Mayer moved up to 8th place with his 48 against GT in Ahmedabad.

Mohammad Shami regains Purple Cap

GT pacer Mohammad Shami regained the Purple Cap after claiming 1/37 against LSG and now has 19 wickets in 11 matches. His teammate Rashid Khan also has 19 wickets in 11 matches after claiming 1/34 against LSG.

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande is in third position in the Purple Cap race and also has 19 wickets in 11 games. RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 4 wickets against SRH moved into 5th spot and has 17 wickets like MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who is in 4th position.