IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Kolkata Knight Riders Rise To Second Place, Shikhar Dhawan Grabs Top Spot

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted a miracle win over defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday to move into second place on the IPL 2023 Points Table, only behind leaders Rajasthan Royals on the Net Run Rate (NRR). Both KKR and RR have 4 points each from their first three matches but Sanju Samson’s side have better NRR of 2.067 as compared to Knight Riders’ 1.375.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are in third place on the Points Table currently, also with 4 points from 3 games. LSG can move to the top of the points table on Monday, if they can defeat Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. GT have slipped into 4th spot after their first defeat of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also managed to move out of the bottom of the Points Table with their first win of the season, defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday. SRH now have 2 points from 3 matches. PBKS remain in sixth position with 4 points from 3 matches. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are currently the only two teams without a win under their belt this season.

Shikhar Dhawan takes Orange Cap

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan is the new holder of the Orange Cap for the IPL 2023 season after his brilliant unbeaten 99-run knock against SRH. Dhawan now has 225 runs from just 3 matches with two fifties and a strike-rate of 149.

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was pushed to second place in the run-scorers’ tally with 189 runs in 3 matches with two fifties. Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is in 3rd spot on the Orange Cap table with 158 runs in 3 matches. Rajasthan Royals opener and IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler is in 4th position with 152 runs in 3 games at a strike-rate of 180.9.

Rashid Khan grabs Purple Cap

GT leg-spinner and stand-in captain Rashid Khan is the new holder of the Purple Cap in IPL 2023 with 8 wickets in 3 matches. Rashid bagged the first hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season against KKR but couldn’t lift his side to a win.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in second spot with 8 wickets from 3 matches while LSG pacer Mark Wood is in third spot with 8 wickets from 2 matches after missing their last match.

GT pacer Alzarri Joseph moved to 5th place on the wicket-takers’ list with 6 wickets from 3 matches, same as LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, KKR off-spinner Sunil Narine and GT teammate Mohammed Shami.