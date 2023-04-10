WATCH: Kaviya Maran Loses Cool At Cameraman Even As Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 1st Win Of Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to get out of the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table finally with a well-deserved eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday. But SRH owner Kaviya Maran was not pleased by the constant glare of the camera on her while watching the match from the stands. SRH had PBKS on the mat after bowling first but rival skipper Shikhar Dhawan frustrated them with an unbeaten 99-run knock to give some respectability to the total.

SRH dismissed PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh off the first and reduced the Punjab side to 88 for 9 but failed to bundle out the opposition. With things getting tense in the middle, the cameraman panned towards SRH owner and daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanithi Maran, Kaviya Maran, in the stands. Kaviya eventually got frustrated and was seen telling the cameraman ‘Hatt Rey’ to move away from her.

Kaviya Maran was one of the IPL’s original ‘mystery girls’ since he started cheering the SRH team from the stands a few years back. Since then she has been a regular in SRH matches as well as a known face on the SRH table during the IPL auctions.

Meanwhile, a brilliant 74 by Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram’s 37 ensured that Sunrisers didn’t have any hiccups in chasing down the modest 144-run target with almost 3 overs to spare. With that Sunrisers win, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the only two sides without a win under their belt in IPL 2023 so far.

Winning captain Aiden Markram called it a ‘special’ win. “It was a bit rough for us at the start but we are happy to win today. I am super happy for Markande. He bowled really well tonight. He is only a couple of balls away from something special and he showed his class tonight,” Markram said.

Markram scored 37 off 21 as he and Tripathi added 100 off 52 balls to take the team home. “It’s easy with Rahul (Tripathi) at the other end. Great franchise to be a part of and it's our first win of the season, it means a lot,” he added.

Spinner Mayank Markande did the star turn for SRH with figures of 4 for 15 to leave Punjab Kings reeling at 88 for nine in the 15th over. “Very happy to get an opportunity. My role is to take wickets in the middle overs. I bowled slowly and fortunately got the wickets. With the impact rule, you should always be prepared,” Markande said.

“The talks with Adil Rashid has helped me. During the red-ball season, I worked hard with Aavishkar Salvi. I rate this performance very high, happy to contribute,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)