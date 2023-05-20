IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: PBKS Knocked Out; RR Jump To 5th Spot As Yashasvi Still Trails Du Plessis

Rajasthan Royals (RR) scripted a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) to knock them out of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) and jump to fifth spot in the points table. Despite the win and 14 points, RR may find it difficult to qualify for the playoffs as there are two more teams with the same number of points including Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI an RCB have one game each left in the league stage and if either of them win, that will be the end of IPL 2023 campaign for the Sanju Samson-led side.

RR, however, showed all-round cricket to beat PBKS on Friday night. They had Punjab on the mat right from the start. Thanks to Liam Livingstone (49), Jitesh Sharma (44) and Shahrukh Khan (41), PBKS posted 187 for 5 in 20 overs. But RR chased well, thanks to another fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal and match-winning innings from Devdutt Padikkal. Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel too played great hands as RR the group stage on a high.

IPL 2023 Updated Points Table

The tournament is coming to its end yet we don't have our confirmed playoffs candidates. The fight is very close. So far, only Gujarat Titans (GT) have qualified for the playoffs while three teams - Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and PBKS - have been knocked out. Chennai Supe Kings (CSK), on second spot, can qualify on Saturday with a win over DC. LSG would want a win too vs KKR to make it but there are chances that rain may wash out the contest in Kolkata on Saturday night. In that case, LSG will still be in hunt but KKR will be knocked out.

RCB, on fourth spot, need to beat GT in their last group stage and then hope that MI, on sixth spot, lose to SRH in their last group game. The table is really tight even with just four matches left in the league stage.

Orange and Purple cap leaders

Faf du Plessis maintains the lead in the Orange Cap race qith 702 runs in 13 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a fifty vs PBKS to increase his tally and remains at second spot in the race for the cap with 625 runs in 14 matches. In Purple Cap race, Mohammed Shami leads the race with 23 wickets. Rashid Khan too has the same number while Yuzvendra Chahal is on 21 wickets.