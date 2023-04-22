IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Wants To Play With Son Arjun Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma For Mumbai Indians, Check Viral Post Here

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will turn 50 this Monday and the Mumbai Indians are ready to celebrate his birthday along with the whole cricket world on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Coming to the name 'Tendulkar', the MI family have another player with the legendary name on his jersey, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar. Recently, Sachin and Arjun became the first-ever father-son due to play in the Indian Premier League.

Arjun made his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16 recently and he also retained his spot in the next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in which he also picked up his first IPL wicket. (IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Set To Celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday At Wankhede)

Recently during a #AskSachin campaign, one of the fans asked Sachin, "What comes to your mind when you see these 2 pictures. #AskSachin."

The pictures were, first - Rohit and Sachin celebrating a victory for MI and second - When Rohit was seen congratulating Arjun for his maiden IPL wicket.

In reply to this question, Sachin said, "Wish we all were playing together for @mipaltan."

Wish we all were playing together for @mipaltan! https://t.co/oRLABfIsOZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Sachin's legendary career

During his splendid career spanning over twenty years, Sachin faced many injuries and at many points it looked like his career would be finished, but the legend always cameback to win hearts of fans and silenced his critics in style.

"Tennis elbow was really bad. I tried everything that I could: Taking an injection, numbing this in the morning before the Test match. But nothing worked and the only option was to get operated. I was pushed in the corner so badly. All my physio friends and doctors tried but then certain things needed to be done to get back on the field," Sachin had recalled during an interview.

"I realised after my surgery that I wasn`t able to pick up a cricket bat. I was really depressed. I would call my friends at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. saying c`mon, let`s go for a drive as I can`t sleep. And they would join me. Of course, at home Anjali was there who`d constantly be telling me that you know the good things that have happened in your life, focus on those things," Sachin had said.

"I thought my career was finished, it was done. And all I would pray to God was: Please don`t stop my career like this, let me get back on the field again. That feeling... I remember after 4.5 months we played an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. I can never forget that feeling. I looked up and thanked God for that moment. This is all I wanted," he had said.

Arjun's domestic career

During his formative years, Arjun Tendulkar received coaching from Atul Gaikwad, a coach based in Mumbai who played a significant role in his development. More recently, the left-handed cricketer was observed training under Yograj Singh, a former Indian cricketer who has since turned to acting and is the father of the legendary Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh. In September 2022, Arjun underwent two weeks of training under Singh to prepare for the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament.