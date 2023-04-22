LIVE Updates | MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hardik vs Krunal Pandya Today
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MI aim to maintain winning run as they host PBKS at Wankhede cricket stadium.
Trending Photos
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take each other on in Match 31 of IPL 2023 with an aim to collect two important points. MI had begun their tournament with two back to back losses, but have recovered well to register three consecutive wins. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Kings from Punjab, who have blown hot and cold in this season so far. With 3 wins and 3 losses each, Punjab are placed on seventh spot in the points table. They had a good start to the league but need to get the results in their favour in the middle phase of the group stage when teams make or break their luck.
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar will be some MI players to watch out for. Mayank Markande has done a good job with the ball for MI and is expected to do well vs Punjab batters. Dhawan is likely to return after getting completely fit from a shoulder injury. Liam Livingstone needs to have a good game if Preity Zinta-owned Punjab want to win this contest. If Dhawan misses this game too, Sam Curran will again lead PBKS today.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match HERE.
MI vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Check Out the Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Dhawan vs Rohit
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 31 of IPL 2023 which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This will be the evening game of the Saturday double header. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.