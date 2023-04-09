topStoriesenglish2593081
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

'Take A Bow,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As Vijay Shankar Smashes Fastest Fifty For GT vs KKR

IPL 2023: Fans could not keep calm as Vijay Shankar scored 63 off just 24 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders for Gujarat Titans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Take A Bow,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As Vijay Shankar Smashes Fastest Fifty For GT vs KKR

Netizens could not keep calm as Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar was in carnage mode against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Smashing the fastest fifty by any GT batter till date, Shankar smashed an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls helping his side to put up a commanding total of 204 runs. In absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan took charge of the side electing to bat first after winning the toss.

Shankar came in when his side lost Abhinav Manohar quickly just after Shubman Gill's wicket. Everyone was expecting David Miller to come up the order but Shankar silenced his critics with a statement-making knock against KKR. He smashed 4 boundaries and 5 maximums in his stellar innings.

Watch the video of his innings and fan reactions below:

Shankar smashed the fastest fifty by Gujarat Titans batter till date. (more to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?