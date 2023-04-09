'Take A Bow,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As Vijay Shankar Smashes Fastest Fifty For GT vs KKR
IPL 2023: Fans could not keep calm as Vijay Shankar scored 63 off just 24 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders for Gujarat Titans.
Trending Photos
Netizens could not keep calm as Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar was in carnage mode against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Smashing the fastest fifty by any GT batter till date, Shankar smashed an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls helping his side to put up a commanding total of 204 runs. In absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan took charge of the side electing to bat first after winning the toss.
Shankar came in when his side lost Abhinav Manohar quickly just after Shubman Gill's wicket. Everyone was expecting David Miller to come up the order but Shankar silenced his critics with a statement-making knock against KKR. He smashed 4 boundaries and 5 maximums in his stellar innings.
Watch the video of his innings and fan reactions below:
Vijay Shankar entering dressing room after hitting hat trick sixes in lord Shardul Thakur over #GTvKKR #IPL2023 #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/JJyl8ozoAN — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) April 9, 2023
Me after watching Vijay Shankar batting :#GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/nYIFea2Nc3 — Gautam//Tyler Durden version (@idcyar) April 9, 2023
Gujarat Titans with this mediocre Team is better than prime Australia
Which kind of luck Hardik Pandya has?
Even Vijay shankar became Kieron Pollard after joining GT ? pic.twitter.com/zK5HKnbt6q— supremo ` (@hyperKohli) April 9, 2023
"It's the ODI World Cup year, and our 3D player, Vijay Shankar, is back."#GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/uz0Ckq8wfa — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) April 9, 2023
Vijay Shankar World Cup year pic.twitter.com/ZAuCV2NkJI — Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) April 9, 2023
63 runs in just 24 balls with strike rate of 262, strike rate of 262 for real......Vijay Shankar you traitor
You deserved this punishment #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/gfzuB35Vo0 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 9, 2023
Shankar smashed the fastest fifty by Gujarat Titans batter till date. (more to follow)
Live Tv
More Stories