KKR: 2-0 (1) | GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Iyer, Gurbaz Kicks Start KKR's Chase

Defending champions Gujarat Titans won toss and opted to bat first against KKR. GT have posted a total of 204 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 8). GT will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eyeing their straight successive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. So far, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise has dominated both their contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

KKR on the other hand faced a disappointing loss against the Punjab Kings by 7 runs in a rainy affair at Mohali. However, Nitish Rana and co-bounced back in their second contest of the season registering an impressive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. Captain Nitish Rana has been struggling to perform with his bat in the season as he got dismissed on duck in the previous clash, he will surely look to score big in this clash.

