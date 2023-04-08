KKR: 2-0 (1) | GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Iyer, Gurbaz Kicks Start KKR's Chase
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT have posted a total of 204 runs in the first innings. KKR need 205 runs to win.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans won toss and opted to bat first against KKR. GT have posted a total of 204 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 8). GT will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eyeing their straight successive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. So far, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise has dominated both their contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
KKR on the other hand faced a disappointing loss against the Punjab Kings by 7 runs in a rainy affair at Mohali. However, Nitish Rana and co-bounced back in their second contest of the season registering an impressive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. Captain Nitish Rana has been struggling to perform with his bat in the season as he got dismissed on duck in the previous clash, he will surely look to score big in this clash.
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score: Gujarat post 204 runs
Gujarat Titans have posted a total of 204 runs thanks to Shubman Gill 39 (31), Sai Sudharsan 53 (38) and Vijay Shankar 63 (24)*, who was on fire for his side in the death overs. Abhinav Manohar also came in the middle getting some important 14 runs for his side off just 8 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders need 205 runs to win now.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score and updates: Sai completes fifty
Sai Sudharsan completes his fifty, he is batting on 53 off 37 ball at the moment, he has smashed 3 four and 2 maximums so far. Gujarat Titans eye a big total with Vijay Shankar and Sai in the middle.
GT: 153/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score and updates: 5 overs left now
Gujarat Titans with 5 overs left now, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are yet to come in so GT can attack the KKR bowlers now. Sai Sudharsan is on fire at the moment, he is joined by Vijay Shankar in the middle.
GT: 130/4 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Manohar on fire
Abhinav Manohar is batting on 14 off 7 balls at the moment, he is on fire. Kolkata Knight Riders need to take a wicket at the moment as both batters in the middle look in dangerous rhythm.
GT: 118/2 (13.2 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Gone!
Shubman Gill 39 (31) caught by Umesh Yadav bowled by Sunil Narine. Sai Sudharsan is on fire at the moment, first Varun Chakarwarthy and then it is Sunil Narine who gets smashed over mid-on for a maximum.
GT: 101/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: GT on top
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan keep Gujarat Titans on top as they take charge against Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakarwarthy. KKR clueless at the moment as both batters look in fine rhythm.
GT: 88/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Gill, Sudharsan in middle
The partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan goes up to 35 runs off just 22 balls. Gujarat Titans can push the runrate from here as they have ample amount of wickets in hand at the moment.
GT: 68/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: GT on top
Gujarat Titans on top of this contest at the moment as Shubman Gill gets going in the last over of the powerplay. Back to back boundaries from the right-hander, KKR will surely look to trap the young gun soon.
GT: 56/1 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Lockie into the attack
Lockie Ferguson into the attack for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against his former team Gujarat Titans. KKR eyeing an early wicket with the right-arm pacer. Shubman Gill and Saha are still taking their time to attack the opposition.
GT: 31/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders score: GT off to fine start
GT are off to a fine start with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. KKR eyeing an early wicket as both GT batters look to settle in and then attack the bowling. Gujarat will eye to get a good amount of runs from the powerplay.
GT: 19/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Action begins
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for the Gujarat Titans. Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). GT are missing their skipper Hardik Pandya in this contest.
GT: 2/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: KKR playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Gujarat Titans playing 11
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders score: Toss report
Rashid Khan has won the elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE GT vs KKR IPL 2023 score: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Batting first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), N. Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for the clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming up shortly as captains Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya will be coming out soon. The action will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Pitch report
The venue has seen 178 runs getting chased down by the Gujarat Titans quite comfortably, which surely indicates that it is a good batting track. The captain winning the toss should look to chase at this stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: Tos at 3 PM IST
The toss for the GT vs KKR clash will take place at 3 pm IST. The match starts at 3.30 pm. GT are playing at home and will be looking to use the home conditions to their advantage and post their third successive win.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Live Streaming Details
IPL's Match 14 between SRG and PBKS will be played at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad. The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and on TV, fans can watch the game on Star Sports Network.
GT vs KKR LIVE: All eyes on Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh played a brilliant knock of 46 that tok KKR pat 200 mark vs RCB. Kolkata will pin hopes on him again for an all-round show. Let's see how the youngster goes in this match.
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: Live Streaming Details
IPL's Match 13 between GT and KKR will be played ar Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and on TV, fans can watch the game on Star Sports Network.
GT vs KKR LIVE: Predicted Playing 11
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal
KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh/N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: All you need to know about match
When: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023, April 9, starts at 3.30 IST. The toss at 3 pm IST.
Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT vs KKR LIVE: Points Table
RR are on top of the IPL 2023 standings now with 2 wins from 3 games. CSK have jumped back into the top 4 with a brilliant win over Mumbai Indians last night.
GT vs KKR LIVE Updates: Head to head record
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the only time they both played each other. It was in IPL 2022. Andre Russell was at his brutal best with the bat in that gamebut GT managed to escape that destruction and came out on top eventually.
GT vs KKR: Titans' second home game
Gujarat Titans began their season at homeground Narendra Modi stadium with a win over CSK. They then travelled to Delhi to play Capitals and registered a win over there as well. The Hardik Pandya-led side return home to take on KKR. A win today will take them to top spot again in IPL Points Table.
GT vs KKR LIVE: Check Out squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Score: Defending champions eye third win
Gujarat Titans have won the first two games of the 2023 season. They will eye a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by Nitish Rana. The action will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Predicted 11s
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
KKR Probable XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the match no. 13 of the IPL 2023 season between the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. The big match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
