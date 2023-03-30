IPL 2023: THIS Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Becomes Highest T20I Wickettaker Ahead Of Teammate Tim Southee

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders have received a big boost before starting their IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Saturday (April 1). KKR all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who was bought at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore, appears in top form – claiming a five-wicket haul in the second T20I win over Ireland in Chattogram on Wednesday (March 29).

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket as well during his match-winning 5/22 in the second T20I against Ireland on Wednesday, surpassing his KKR teammate Tim Southee to achieve this landmark.

Shakib’s total tally reached 136 wickets in T20I, two more than Southee’s 134, at an average of 20.67 with an economy rate of 6.8. Besides, he also has 2339 runs at a strike-rate of 122.33. The 36-year-old reached the landmark after trapping George Dockrell leg-before off the third ball of the sixth over. When he castled Harry Tector three balls later, Shakib reached his second career five-for in this format.

The Bangladesh star made his T20I debut back in 2006 against Zimbabwe, and went on to play 114 T20Is. He has featured in all seven editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

On the match front, Litton Das and Rony Talukdar’s blistering opening partnership of 124 runs off 56 along with late-innings cameo from Shakib (38 not out of 24) took Bangladesh to 202-3 in the rain-shortened game.

In response, Ireland slipped to 43-6 at the end of the powerplay, thanks to a devastating five-for from the Bangladesh skipper, which completed a brilliant all-round individual performance. Ireland narrowly managed to avoid being bowled out and finished their innings on 125-9 with the help of Curtis Campher’s fighting fifty and the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as they stormed to a 77-run victory.

Earlier, rainfall in Chattogram led to the proceedings starting late as the match was reduced to 17 overs per side. While the series result is decided, the final match of the series is set to take place on Friday.

In his IPL career, Shakib has picked up 63 wickets in 71 matches at an average of 29.19 and also scored 793 runs with the bat at a strike-rate of 124.49. Shakib will be playing IPL after a gap of 1 year as he skipped IPL 2022.

(with IANS inputs)