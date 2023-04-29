topStoriesenglish2600844
'Vijay Shankar At No 4 In World Cup?' Fans React As Gujarat Beat Kolkata

Shankar and David Miller shared a decisive match-winning partnership of 87 runs in just 6.3 overs, with Miller remaining unbeaten on 32.

Last Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at Eden Gardens. The victory was led by a blazing knock of 51 runs off 24 balls by Vijay Shankar, who stepped up at the right time to ace the chase for his team. Gujarat Titans were struggling at 98/3 in 12 overs, with a target of 180 looking far-fetched. However, Shankar and David Miller shared a decisive match-winning partnership of 87 runs in just 6.3 overs, with Miller remaining unbeaten on 32.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shankar's knock -

With the required run-rate hovering around 12, Miller started the onslaught by hitting Varun Chakaravarthy through extra cover for four and smacking Suyash Sharma for two clean sixes over long-off and long-on. Shankar then cut Suyash through point, and the duo added 18 runs in the 15th over. Shankar hit three fantastic sixes off Chakaravarthy in the 17th over and brought up his fifty in 24 balls with a powerful six swept over the deep backward square leg. A wide helped Gujarat Titans complete the chase with 13 balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill was timing the ball exquisitely, dealing in fours that kept the crowd quiet. However, after Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal, Gill's performance dwindled, toe-ending a loft to long-on off Sunil Narine. Though Hardik Pandya thumped Suyash down the ground for four and launched Narine over deep mid-wicket for six, Harshit Rana's inward movement trapped Hardik lbw, and Gill toe-ended a loft to long-on off Narine. Shankar and Miller opened up at the right time to ace another chase for Gujarat.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 179/7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81, Andre Russell 34; Mohammed Shami 3-33, Noor Ahmad 2-21) lost to Gujarat Titans 180/3 in 17.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 51 not out, Shubman Gill 49; Sunil Narine 1-24, Harshit Rana 1-25) by 7 wickets

