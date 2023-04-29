'Vijay Shankar At No 4 In World Cup?' Fans React As Gujarat Beat Kolkata

Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at Eden Gardens. The victory was led by a blazing knock of 51 runs off 24 balls by Vijay Shankar, who stepped up at the right time to ace the chase for his team. Gujarat Titans were struggling at 98/3 in 12 overs, with a target of 180 looking far-fetched. However, Shankar and David Miller shared a decisive match-winning partnership of 87 runs in just 6.3 overs, with Miller remaining unbeaten on 32.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shankar's knock -

VIJAY SHANKAR, THE HERO OF GUJARAT.



TOP OF THE POINTS TABLE - TAKE A BOW, GT. pic.twitter.com/vFAkXshlq0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2023

All you need is a management who trusts you, gives you a proper role clarity with ofcourse your own self-belief to taste such success.



Vijay Shankar has rediscovered himself, and so far he's been very good as a finisher for Gujarat Titans. pic.twitter.com/HCrwWvVfAK — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 29, 2023

Hardik Pandya says that humbleness and facing difficulties with confidence is the key to Gujarat Titans' success this season. Lauds Vijay Shankar for his efforts. Hardik Pandya, the skipper is some other guy. ____ #KKRvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/AmV7R40b9G — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 29, 2023

Vijay Shankar in his last 12 balls: 43 runs. Five 6s and two 4s. __ _ #IPL2023 #KKRsvGT pic.twitter.com/T8Yfiugk2Q — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 29, 2023

Vijay Shankar goes 6__6__ _



The fifty partnership is up for the 4th wicket as #GT now need just 25 off 21!



Follow the match __ https://t.co/SZJorCvgb8 #TATAIPL | #KKRvGT pic.twitter.com/TIiNSTvyC3 April 29, 2023

_



Titans _



Vijay Shankar x David Miller _ pic.twitter.com/BH7of4D5rC — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) April 29, 2023

Even Vijay shankar hitting Boundaries in death overs then there is shameless lower middle order of RCB___#IPL2023 #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/2vWNGJpRif — Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 29, 2023

With the required run-rate hovering around 12, Miller started the onslaught by hitting Varun Chakaravarthy through extra cover for four and smacking Suyash Sharma for two clean sixes over long-off and long-on. Shankar then cut Suyash through point, and the duo added 18 runs in the 15th over. Shankar hit three fantastic sixes off Chakaravarthy in the 17th over and brought up his fifty in 24 balls with a powerful six swept over the deep backward square leg. A wide helped Gujarat Titans complete the chase with 13 balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill was timing the ball exquisitely, dealing in fours that kept the crowd quiet. However, after Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal, Gill's performance dwindled, toe-ending a loft to long-on off Sunil Narine. Though Hardik Pandya thumped Suyash down the ground for four and launched Narine over deep mid-wicket for six, Harshit Rana's inward movement trapped Hardik lbw, and Gill toe-ended a loft to long-on off Narine. Shankar and Miller opened up at the right time to ace another chase for Gujarat.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 179/7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81, Andre Russell 34; Mohammed Shami 3-33, Noor Ahmad 2-21) lost to Gujarat Titans 180/3 in 17.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 51 not out, Shubman Gill 49; Sunil Narine 1-24, Harshit Rana 1-25) by 7 wickets