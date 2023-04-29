'Shane Warne Lite': Fans React As David Warner Bowls Leg-Spin In Nets, Video Goes Viral - Watch

David Warner, the captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, displayed his excellent bowling skills in a recent net session. The franchise has been keeping fans updated with Warner’s activities through their official social media handles. In a recent Instagram post, Warner can be seen effortlessly bowling a couple of leg-spinners. This move has caught the attention of fans as the Delhi Capitals are preparing to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29.

The video was recorded during a recent practice session, where Warner took the opportunity to bowl a few leg spinners. The video shows him bowling with ease, and the caption reads, “Davey rolling his arm over has us bowled over.”

Warner’s recent performance in the nets is a positive sign for the Delhi Capitals as they prepare to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His all-round skills will undoubtedly prove crucial for the team's success in the upcoming games.

In the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is currently out of action due to injury, the Delhi Capitals management has entrusted David Warner with the captaincy for IPL 2023. Despite a rocky start with five consecutive defeats, Warner has led the team to win their next two games.

Warner has been in excellent form for the Delhi Capitals, emerging as the leading run-scorer for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has scored 306 runs in seven games, including four half-centuries, at an impressive average of 43.71. However, some analysts have raised concerns about his strike rate, which is currently below his usual standards at 119.53.

Delhi Capitals are currently struggling in the IPL 2023 season, occupying the last position in the points table with only four points from seven games. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad is just one spot above them with the same number of points from seven matches. Both teams will be eager to win the upcoming match and earn two valuable points that could help them climb up the standings.