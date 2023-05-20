IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Shaun Marsh's THIS Record From IPL 2008

Rajasthan Royals' young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the annals of Indian Premier League (IPL) history as he broke the record for the most runs scored by an uncapped player in a single season. The 21-year-old prodigy showcased his remarkable talent during a clash against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala in IPL 2023, where he blazed his way to 50 runs off just 36 deliveries, including eight boundaries, at a striking rate of 138.69. This exceptional performance only added to his already impressive form throughout the season.

In his 14 matches so far, Yashasvi has amassed a total of 625 runs, maintaining an impressive average of 48.07. His batting exploits have included one century and five half-centuries, with his highest individual score being an astounding 124. Moreover, he has maintained a remarkable strike rate of 163.61. By surpassing a longstanding record set by Australian player Shaun Marsh in IPL 2008, Yashasvi has firmly established himself as one of the most promising uncapped players in the tournament's history. Marsh, who was uncapped at the time and yet to represent Australia, had scored 616 runs in 11 matches at an average of 68.44 during that season, recording one century and five fifties.

Yet another fifty for a player who's proved that the only boundary which matters is the one on a cricket ground. Not age. Not background. Just pure grit. __ pic.twitter.com/tmLhRnw0bl — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 19, 2023

Looking back at previous seasons, in the 2020 edition, Ishan Kishan made a significant impact with his performance for the Mumbai Indians, scoring an impressive 516 runs with an average of 57.3. Kishan displayed consistent brilliance, notching up four half-centuries and narrowly missing out on a century with a best score of 99.

Similarly, in the 2018 season, Suryakumar Yadav impressed as he accumulated 512 runs at an average of 36.57, maintaining a strike rate of 133.3. Yadav registered four half-centuries during the season, with his highest score being 72. Another rising star, Devdutt Padikkal, made his mark in the IPL 2020 season while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), amassing an impressive total of 473 runs. Padikkal displayed consistency and raw talent, holding an average of 31.5 and a strike rate of 124.8, accompanied by five half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-breaking feat not only cements his position as a future star but also exemplifies the wealth of young talent in the IPL. With his exceptional skills and unwavering determination, Yashasvi has showcased his potential to become a formidable force in the world of cricket, making him one to watch in the seasons to come.