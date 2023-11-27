IPL 2024 Auction: Shubman Gill To Lead Gujarat Titans As Hardik Pandya Moves To Mumbai Indians, Says Report

Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians (MI) looks almost done. The Gujarat Titans (GT) captain has been traded to MI for a sum of his IPL value (Rs 15 crore) and an undisclosed transfer fee, if reports are to be believed. With Hardik gone, GT will need a new captain. Opening batter Shubman Gill is being seen as the likely contender to replace outgoing Pandya.

As per a BCCI source who is privy to developments related to Pandya's transfer, GT captain's trade is on. "Yes, Hardik's trade off got completed after 5 pm. The deal is now formalised and he is a MI player. It's been a tripartite all cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB in an all cash deal. After that they had requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik's services," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Shubman is the next captain, said a report in NDTV and Times of India. He was one of three players picked by Gujarat Titans before the mega auction in 2022 from the pool along with Hardik and Rashid Khan. Shubman has had a good time with GT in the two years. He is only 25 and has already established himself in all 3 formats of the game for India.

With Shubman at the helm, GT can carry on with the good momentum they have. GT have already made it to two IPL finals since their introduction in 2022. They won the 2022 title and made it the summit clash again in 2023, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Amid the Hardik transfer rumours, GT tweeted a video of Shubman in which he says some inspiring things. Fans are assuming that GT are already introducing Gill as the next captain of the Titans.

When the new of Hardik broke out first, Rashid Khan was also being seen as ab able replacement option among the Titans fans. Rashid has led Afghanistan in the past and is also captain of MI Cape Town in SA 20. Rashid has played a lot of IPL cricket and his experience could come to great use for the GT. However, Rashid is an overseas player. With Gill as captain, it becomes easy to rotate the overseas players in the playing 11.