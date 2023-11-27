Martin Guptill Getting Hate Mails Even Four Years After THAT MS Dhoni Run Out In 2019 World Cup Semifinals

Former New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill is in India to play Legends Legaue Cricket. He is travelling to various destinations to ply his trade as the retired cricketers look to compete in a T20 tournament. Guptill is a veteran of over 250 international matches across the three formats. He has over 12,000 international runs and was one of the finest that New Zealand has produced.

The Ex-New Zealand opener has many achievements to his name. But despite all of the accolades, he remains one of the biggest villains for Indian cricket fans. Guptill was the man who ran out MS Dhoni in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. That wicket dashed India's hopes of chasing the total down to qualify for the final. It also turned out to be the last time Dhoni played an international cricket match.

Even after more than 4 years since that run out broke Indian hearts, Guptill still gets hate emails from the fans. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Guptill revealed that how he pulled off the epic runout which still gets talked about a lot.



"It's one of those things that happened so quickly in the moment. All I remember was I saw the ball go up and I then I thought, oh no, it's coming sort of more towards me. So I put the skates on to get on with that run. I knew there was no chance of a throw at the stumps, but I just tried to have a shot and only had one and a half stumps to aim at and I just got lucky. The stars aligned, and it was a perfect throw," Guptill said.

Dhoni was the eighth wicket to fall in the chase, in the 49th over. India stil required 24 to win from 9 ball when Dhoni got run out. Had he made it, it would still have been a tough task for Dhoni. But knowing his heroics from the past, the Indian fans banked on the mega star to come good again. That wicket dashed India's hopes then and there as a dejected Dhoni took a long walk back to the dressing room.

A year later, Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, bring curtains on a illustrated 16-year career. Guptill scored just 1 run with the bat but that run out was the deciding factor in the end. His golden arm will be remembered for ages, although he might still continue to get angry mails from Indian fans.