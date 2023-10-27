IPL 2024 Auction: Team Purse Now Rs 100 Crores; Check Deadline To Submit Retained, Released Players List

Soon, the Cricket World Cup 2023 fever will perish and the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction big will catch the cricket fans. The hugely-awaited IPL 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19. And for the first time, the auction will be held overseas. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the auction is set to be organised in Dubai, United States of Emirates. On same day, which is December 19, India will be playing second ODI vs South Africa in Gqeberha.

What is the last day to release and retain players?

As is the practice ahead of the auction, all teams are told to submit the list of released as well as retained players before a particular date. The date that BCCI has set reportedly for the ten frachises is November 15. The auction pool will be finalised by the start of December.

Team Purse?

The team purse has been increased from Rs 95 crore last year to Rs 100 crore for this auction, which is an increase of Rs 5 crore. However, how much money each franchise has on the auction day is subject to value of players they release. Unspent purse from 2023 will also be carried forward.

Remaining purse from last auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the largest purse at present which is Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47million). At the same time, Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse which Is Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million).

Sunrisers Hyderabad purse is Rs 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million). Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million) in thei bag.

Lucknow Super Giants have Rs 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million) whole Rajasthan Royals have Rs 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million). Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million) and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million) with them while defending champions Chennai Super Kings have Rs 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million).

All eyes will be on some of the Australian and England stars who will be up for mini auction this year. Sam Curran is currently the costliest buy so far at Rs 18.5 crore bought by Punjab last year. This year Austalia's Mitchell Starc is set to return to the auction after a long hiatus as well as Australian captain Pat Cummins who skipped the last auction. Travis Head too will be there. From England, keep an eye on numbers Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, and Gerald Coetzee generate at IPL 2023 auction.