IPL 2024 Auction Set To Take Place In Dubai On THESE Dates, Says Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to take the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction to Dubai later this year. The IPL 2024 auction are set to take place between December 15 to 19 in Dubai after the second Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction which will be held on December 9 at a venue in Delhi.

According to a report on Cricbuzz website, while the IPL franchises haven’t received an official announcement, according to informed sources the auction in Dubai is set for December 18 or 19, even though these are weekdays. Last year, the BCCI had deliberated Istanbul as a potential venue but finally chose Kochi. Keeping this in mind, the Dubai proposal might be provisional, but franchises have been alerted about its potential hosting.

- Dubai is likely to host the IPL auction.

- December 18 or 19 will be the auction date.

The player trading period is ongoing, but no transfers among IPL teams have been disclosed as of now. With the closing of the three-year cycle, it remains to be seen if significant trades happen, especially involving higher-paid players with fewer contributions last season.

On the WPL front, BCCI hasn’t provided auction details to team owners yet. Speculations suggest that the WPL might be slated for February in 2024. The Indian women’s cricket team has international fixtures till mid-January.

There’s still ambiguity about the WPL’s format, whether it’ll be hosted in a single city like last year’s Mumbai stint or organised across multiple locations in India.

The IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal has already confirmed that the IPL 2024 will be organised in India in spite of a potential clash with General Elections in the country. Dhumal confirmed to Jagran News last week in Dharamsala, that the schedule of the IPL 2024 will be announced after the dates of the elections.

With police officers and security required on the dates of the elections in various districts, cities will have trouble providing security for the IPL 2024 if the dates coincide with the voting process. The IPL faced a similar issue in 2019, when the schedule was made in accordance with the election dates in the country, giving centres games either when the voting in the state had been over or was yet to begin.

“The IPL will be held in India next year. We will need time to make the schedule because it will be made after the Election Committee announces the dates of the general elections. We will have to see when the different states have their elections and will make the schedule accordingly. We will need to wait and will need to work with the government,” Dhumal had said.