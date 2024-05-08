IPL is a tournament of fine margins where one drop-catch or even a single misfield causing an extra run can turn the tables on any cricket team when the other one is having their day. Similar thing happened when RR were chasing 222 for win carried by captain Sanju Samson on the run. After losing Jaiswal early and Buttler cheaply in the powerplay, Samson made sure to keep his team in the fight until he batted.

At the end of 15 overs, RR stood at 159-3, with 63 runs needed off the final five overs. Samson launched a powerful shot down the ground towards long on. Shai Hope, stationed at deep, made a calculated leap to claim the catch, teetering dangerously close to the boundary rope. He managed to maintain his balance within the field of play, and DC's fielders erupted in celebration. (WATCH: Carnage From Jake Fraser-McGurk, Smashes Avesh Khan For 4,4,4,6,4,6 During DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match)

However, the catch was immediately under scrutiny, with the decision referred to the TV umpire. After careful examination from multiple angles, the TV umpire confirmed it as a clean catch. Yet, doubts lingered among the RR dugout, as well as the majority of fans and cricket pundits watching. Many suspected that Hope's foot might have brushed against the boundary rope at some stage.

Internet was furious with the decision and here's how they reacted...

The controversial dismissal of Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/0pbvbY5Zd1 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2024

Sanju Samson was unhappy with the decision by the 3rd umpire. pic.twitter.com/7cxCBORnjT Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2024

Sanju Samson was clear not out

Feet of Shai hope clearly touched the rope twice but Most pathetic decision 3rd Umpire

pic.twitter.com/fLQOpwStMx ICT Fan (@Delphy06) May 7, 2024

The level of umpiring is utter nonsense in IPL



Feeling for Sanju Samson.



This was a clear Six #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/reSPAd0ia9 May 7, 2024

Sanju Samson was clearly a Not Out. We can clearly see he was touching the rope.



Feel for the Captain of RR#SanjuSamson



pic.twitter.com/LgDpFAzqup Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) May 7, 2024

Kuldeep Yadav's game-changing 17th over combined with Mukesh Kumar taking key wickets at the crucial points kept Delhi Capitals alive in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs following their 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kuldeep in his 17th over conceded just four runs and picked two wickets which helped DC take advantage in the final moments of the game. DC scored 53 runs in the final three overs while the Royals managed only 20 runs which played a key role in their defeat and at the same time kept DC's hopes alive.

While chasing 222, the Royals adopted a similar approach of going berserk in the powerplay despite losing a couple of wickets. Jos Buttler came in as an impact substitute for the visitors and failed to make much of an impact along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal found the fence on the first ball of the first over but Khaleel Ahmed struck on the next ball to dismiss the young opener. The World Cup-bound opener's dismissal introduced Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson who went all guns blazing.

Buttler found two boundaries and tonked a maximum before Axar breached through his defence and dislodged his stumps in the final over of the powerplay. RR ended the powerplay with a score of 67/2. The Royals skipper went on to forge a 36-run stand with Riyan Parag (27) and then a 59-run stand with Shubham Dubey. (With ANI inputs)