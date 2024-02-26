trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725337
IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Home Matches To Take Place At Newly-Developed Stadium, Read Details Here

Instead of the traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability.

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, comprises all the modern facilities and top class infrastructure, and can accommodate 33,000 spectators. The stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. (Will CSK Captain MS Dhoni Retire After IPL 2024? Here's What We Know)

Instead of the traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability.

It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex.

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when Punjab Kings begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23. The franchise's long-standing home venue -- Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium -- has a capacity of 27,000. The franchise had been playing its home matches there since the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008.

