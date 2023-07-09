Ishan Kishan Wears The Shirt STOLEN By Shubman Gill For His Paris Trip; Check Pics Of Best Friends Bonding Over 'Sushi'

Ishan Kishana and Shubman Gill are the two new best friends in the Indian cricket team. There is no doubt that India openers are the future of Indian cricket and currently fight for places in the playing XI as well. But the competition for the spot does not become a hurdle in their relationship. Duringn the Indian Premier League, the fans saw the banter between the two cricketers. The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians players slapped, poked and teased each other ahead of a IPL match and that video had instantly gone viral. Nothing has changed between them as they land in West Indies for a long cricket tour.

On Saturday, four days of the 1st Test vs West Indies, Shubman and Kishan went for lunch together and they wore stylish shirts to. They looked dapper in the clothes and posed for the cameras too while eating their favourite 'Sushi' dish. Kishan posted the pics on his Intsagram with caption: "Certified sushi lovers”. Former India batter Suresh Raina commented that the colour of the sushi matched with their shirts.

Check Ishan and Shubman's pics below:

Mumbai Indians spotted something interesting. MI pointed out that Kishan was wearing the same shirt that Shubman had wore some weeks ago. When Gill was in Paris, visiting the PSG club, he was wearing the same shirt that Kishan wore on this lunch. Back then, Kishan had commented on the photo of Gill: “Shirt leke West Indies aa jaana bro. Please don’t forget. Was looking for it everywhere.” Gill had replied to him: “haha then why did you pack it for me. Liar.”

There is a big likelihood of Kishan making the Test debut in the first Test, in place of KS Bharat. Kishan is a better batter than Bharat and India need someone in the same mould as Rishabh Pant to agressively take on the bowlers. If Kishan plays, Gill and he will play for the first time in the Test XI. Gill is certain to open the innings for India with captain Rohit Sharma in the first Test.