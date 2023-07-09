Virat Kohli's 'Leg Day' In Gym Has Novak Djokovic, Anushka Sharma Impressed Ahead Of India vs West Indies 1st Test

Ahead of the Test series vs West Indies, Indian batter Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. The star Indian cricketer is spending hours in nets, working hard to find runs in the longest format. Outside the nets, he can be seen in the gym at the hotel, ensuring his body is in shape for the two-match Test series followed by the ODIs. Kohli is in squad for both the assignments as he eyes a good run across formats leading into the World Cup.

Kohli shared some glimpses of his 'leg day' in gym in Dominica where the first Test is scheduled to be played from July 12 to 16. He wrote in the caption: "Everyday should be a leg day. 8 years and counting."

Check out Virat Kohli's post on 'leg day' below:

Fans were mighty impressed with Kohli' hard work to keep his body fit. He gets slammed when runs do not come easily. But when it comes to following a strong work ethic, there is no matching Kohli. Kohli collected lakhs of 'Likes' on this post on Insta, including those of his teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Anushka Sharma. There was one more special 'Like' that Kohli received on this post, that was from 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. The tennis star is one of the biggest admirers of Kohli. This respect is mutual as Kohli, in the past, has hailed the fitness levels that the Serb maintains.

Although Novak did not comment on this post uploaded by Kohli, liking the pics is proof that the tennis star keep a tab on what the Indian cricketer is up to.

Coming back to cricket, after failing to perform with the bat in the World Test Championship final (WTC 2023), Kohli will be eyeing to make a strong comeback in Tests against West Indies. It won't be very easy but Kohli is known for bringing his best under pressure.