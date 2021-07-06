हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
James Anderson

James Anderson scales new height, reaches 1,000 first-class wickets with Lancashire haul

James Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002) and Wasim Akram (2001).

James Anderson scales new height, reaches 1,000 first-class wickets with Lancashire haul
England's James Anderson has become the 14th bowler to claim 1000 first-class wickets. (Photo: Reuters)

England seamer James Anderson reached another milestone in a storied career as he picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent on Monday. Anderson, who turns 39 at the end of the month, reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name at Old Trafford and completed his 51st first-class, five-wicket haul as he claimed 5 for 3 in his first seven overs. Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002) and Wasim Akram (2001).

Already the most prolific fast bowler in test cricket, Anderson has 617 wickets in 162 matches for England at an average of 26.67. Having struggled with niggling injuries in recent years, Anderson is currently preparing for a five-match home Test series against India starting Aug. 4, before visiting Australia in a bid to reclaim the Ashes in December.

In June, Anderson had added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he surpassed former skipper Alastair Cook to become England’s most-capped Test cricketer. Anderson achieved the feat in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. The legendary pacer has now featured in 162 matches for England one more than Cook, who played 161 games in the longest format.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad is third on the list having played 147 Tests for England while former cricketer Alec Stewart occupies the fourth spot with 133 games under his belt.

Anderson is the only fast bowler who has taken more than 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has 617 scalps in Test cricket.

(with agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
James Anderson
Next
Story

India vs SL 2021: Manish Pandey stakes claim with 63 in first intra-squad game

Must Watch

PT6M42S

DNA: Is your lipstick poisonous?