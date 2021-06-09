James Anderson's 10-year-old tweet calling Stuart Broad 'lesbian' goes viral, bowler deletes it

Days after England Test debutant Ollie Robinson was suspended for his racist and sexist social media records, incidents of other cricketers doing the same have emerged. The list also includes some of the very popular international figures such as wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, current limited-over skipper Eoin Morgan, and veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson.

In a tweet, which has been taken down by Anderson, the cricketer mocked his teammate Stuart Broad's hairstyle by calling the latter a "15 yr old lesbian".

James Anderson deleted his old tweet calling Stuart Broad '15-year-old lesbian'. pic.twitter.com/VC3XrypfDR — Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) June 9, 2021

Anderson's deleted tweet is from the year 2010 when the bowler was 7-year-old and in a recent interaction with Sky Sports, the cricketer admitted that players need to be educated so that they don't make mistake.

“The historical stuff, for me, it was 10, 11 years ago. I have certainly changed as a person since then. That’s the difficulty; things do change and you do make mistakes,” he said.

Buttler, Morgan too in radar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan as well as Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler’s old tweets mocking Indians are also being investigated by the England board.

According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, Morgan and Buttler mocked Indians by using the word ‘Sir’. A look at Buttler's tweets confirms that he did use the word ‘Sir’ and wrote broken English, which allegedly made fun of Indians. [Click for complete details]

England paceman Ollie Robinson’s suspension by the England Cricket Board (ECB) has opened a long history of racist tweets by English cricketers.

In a June 8 report, wisden.com shared a racist tweet by one of the England players without taking the name and the matter is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, Dom Bess has deactivated his Twitter account after the spinner was named in the squad for the second Test against New Zealand, which starts from June 10.