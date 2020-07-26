Jason Holder becomes 3rd West Indies player to complete 2,000 runs, 100 wickets in Tests

West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Sunday added a feather in his already illustrious cap by becoming the third Caribbean player to complete the unique double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to his official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Holder's achievement.

Posting a picture of the Caribbean cricketer, the world's cricket governing body tweeted, "Jason Holder has now scored 2000 runs in Test cricket.He becomes just the third player to complete the double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests for West Indies."

Jason Holder has now scored runs in Test cricket He becomes just the third player to complete the double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests for West Indies #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/DC66L4hSdc — ICC (@ICC) July 26, 2020

The 28-year-old achieved the unique feat during West Indies' first-innings on the third day of the series-deciding final Test against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

Holder, who had already completed 100 wickets in the longest format of the game by dissmissing India's Hanuma Vihari in his 48th Test match in September 2019, brought up 2,000 runs in Test cricket by notching up two runs on a Stuart Broad delivery in the 59th over of the ongoing England match.

However, the West Indies all-rounder was removed on the very next ball by Broad after being caught leg before wicket.

Holder finished the innings with 46 runs off 82 balls as West Indies were bowled out for 197 runs in reply to England's first-innings score of 369 runs.

By achieving the feat in his 43rd Test, Holder became only the third West Indies player to complete 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format after Garry Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets) and Carl Hooper (5,762 runs and 114 wickets)

At the time of filing of this report, England had began their second-innings and reached the score of 10 for zero at Lunch.