Jasprit Bumrah's progress in Test cricket is absolutely terrific: Sachin Tendulkar

After Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in India's empathic 257-run victory over West Indies in the second Test, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has said that the fast bowler's progress in the longest format of the game has been absolutely terrific.

Bumrah bagged a six-wicket haul to help India bundle out the Caribbean side for 117 in reply to the visitors' first-innings total of 416 in the second Test at Kingston. Later, Ajinkya Rahane (64) and Hanuma Vihari (53) notched up unbeaten half centuries each to help their side set 468-run target before Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami bagged three wickets each to guide India to victory.

Following the win, Tendulkar was full of praise for the Indian team, with speacial mention to Bumrah who also bagged his third hat-trick during the second Test at Kingston.

"Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win. It's been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific. #WIvsIND," he tweeted.

Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win.

It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific.#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/OvbvoTJUk0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2019

Besides Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also lauded Bumrah by describing him as "the most complete bowler in world cricket."

"There is not much you can say about Jasprit, the way he has been bowling. All we can say is we are really lucky to have him on our team.It is really pleasing to see a guy who was tagged as a T20 specialist, he came in and took over the one-day scene, and now he is taking over Test cricket"

"He confuses you with angles, with swing, he'll set up for the outswinger, then bowl the inswinger, and it's coming at pace, and then he can hit you with bouncers as well. So I think he is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now," he added.

The 30-year-old Indian skipper further said that he sympathises with the batsman facing Bumrah.

"I haven't seen many more lethal spells than that in the last couple of Tests, than those two spells by Bumrah, and as a batsman you feel, standing in slips, you can feel for the batsmen who are playing him, you know," Kohli said.

Bumrah has bagged a total of 62 wickets in 12 Test matches he has played so far at an average of 19.2.

India had earlier won the three-match T20I series against West Indies by 3-0 while the visitors clinched the ODI series between the two sides by 2-0.