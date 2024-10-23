Jemimah Rodrigues, a key figure in India’s women’s cricket team, has found herself at the center of a social media storm after an old video resurfaced. The video, dating back to 2015, shows Jemimah participating in an evangelical event organized by 'Bro Manuel Ministries,' an organization her father, Ivan Rodrigues, has long been associated with. This viral clip has drawn attention to her recent termination from Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana, following allegations against her father for misusing her membership for religious activities.

The Viral Video: Jemimah’s Evangelical Moment

In the video, a visibly younger Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen sharing her testimony about a modest cricketing achievement — scoring 25 runs off 37 balls. As she speaks, the atmosphere in the hall intensifies, and Jemimah appears to fall under a trance, collapsing to the ground in what the event host described as being “possessed.” The event, allegedly organized by ‘Bro Manuel Ministries,’ has sparked widespread debate online. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, linking both Jemimah and her father to the evangelical group known for its Christian outreach efforts.

Interestingly, this video surfaced shortly after Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai’s elite sporting clubs, decided to revoke Jemimah’s honorary membership, citing her father’s repeated use of club facilities for religious meetings, which violated the club’s strict by-laws prohibiting religious activities on its premises.

Termination from Khar Gymkhana: The Core Issue

Khar Gymkhana’s decision to terminate Jemimah’s membership stems from a series of events dating back to March 2023, when her father, Ivan Rodrigues, reportedly booked the club’s banquet hall numerous times for evangelical gatherings. The managing committee raised concerns about the breach of the club’s rules, specifically citing Rule 4A of their constitution, which strictly prohibits any form of religious activity within its premises.

According to Shiv Malhotra, a senior committee member at Khar Gymkhana, Ivan Rodrigues used Jemimah’s membership privileges to book the hall for around 35 meetings. “We are proud of Jemimah and all that she has achieved for India in cricket, but her father’s actions directly violated the club’s regulations. This is a sports club, not a venue for religious events,” Malhotra commented.

Bro Manuel Ministries and Khar Gymkhana: The Connection

The controversy escalated when it was revealed that Bro Manuel Ministries, the evangelical group allegedly involved in these gatherings, had hosted several Christian conversion meetings at Khar Gymkhana’s premises. The group’s events were reportedly accompanied by large musical setups, dance sessions, and significant media equipment. The repetitive use of the hall for such purposes sparked protests from other members of the club, as many found themselves unable to book the space for personal functions due to its frequent use by the ministry.

The tension surrounding the situation only grew after an MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) leader wrote letters to both the club and the local police station, urging them to investigate the misuse of club facilities. The issue reached a boiling point earlier this month, prompting the club to act.

A Political Angle?

However, the situation is not without controversy. Khar Gymkhana’s president, Vivek Devnani, has dismissed the allegations against Jemimah’s father as politically motivated. He pointed out that the club is set to hold its managing committee and trustee elections soon, hinting that the timing of these accusations may not be coincidental.

“These allegations seem to be aimed at influencing the upcoming elections. There’s no substantial evidence linking Jemimah’s father to any illegal activities,” said Devnani. He also clarified that while Jemimah’s honorary membership was indeed revoked following a resolution passed by club members, the decision was based on the concerns raised by a few individuals, and the club had adhered strictly to its rules throughout the process.