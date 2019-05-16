close

MS Dhoni

Jimmy Neesham deletes tweet on MS Dhoni's runout after fans' outrage

Chasing 150, Chennai skipper and top-scorer MS Dhoni was dismissed for two runs off eight deliveries in the 13th over following a run-out at the non-striker's end. 

Jimmy Neesham deletes tweet on MS Dhoni&#039;s runout after fans&#039; outrage
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham on Wednesday stated that he had deleted a tweet on Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's controversial dismissal in the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai after growing tired of the 'dumb comments' he was receiving ïn his news feed '200 times a day'. 

Neesham took to his official Twitter account, sharing this message while emphasising on the fact that he had 'not changed his mind' over the final decision undertaken with regard to the dismissal at any stage. 

"I’ve deleted my tweet about MS Dhoni’s runout, not because I’ve changed my mind, but because: 1. I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day. 2. I just don’t actually care. Please don’t bother tweeting me about it again. Have a good day everyone," read the Tweet. 

Team Mumbai emerged victorious by a margin of one run against Chennai in the final of IPL 2019 having posted a total of 149 runs. Chasing 150, Chennai skipper and top-scorer MS Dhoni was dismissed for two runs off eight deliveries in the 13th over following a run-out at the non-striker's end. 

Dhoni attempted to complete an extra run but failed to make it to the crease back in time following a direct hit from Team Mumbai fielder Ishan Kishan. Third umpire Nigel Llong reviewed the appeal which seemed quite close for some time before giving a decision in favour of the fielding side. 

