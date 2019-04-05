JP Duminy to miss first segment of CSA T20 Challenge to strengthen shoulder

South Africa batsman JP Duminy is all set to miss the first segment of the CSA T20 Challenge, the country's domestic competition, as he continues a rehabilitation process to strengthen his shoulder ahead of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

The 34-year-old recently made a return to the competitive cricket after remaining out of action for almost four and a half months following shoulder surgery.

Though he came up with some decent performances on his return during a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, his shoulder continued to remain a serious concern.

Duminy, who had admitted that the injury has affected his throwing arm while fielding to some extent, was seen returning the ball to the wicket-keeper on several occasions during Sri Lanka series in order to give some rest to his shoulder.

Now, Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince said that Duminy's shoulder has not recovered fully and, therefore, it would require another three to four weeks of strengthening before he could make a return to the T20 Challenge.

"CSA don't feel his shoulder is where they would like it to be in terms of strength," Sport24 quoted Prince as saying.

"There is going to be a block of three to four weeks of strengthening for him and then he might join us towards the back-end of the competition,"he added.

Prince, however, confirmed that it is yet to be decided who would lead the side when their campaign gets underway against the Highveld Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

In March, Duminy had announced that he would bid adieu to one-day international cricket after the 2019 ICC World Cup, which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 at England and Wales.